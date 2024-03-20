JUST IN: CJN to receive N5.39m monthly as Reps pass  judicial officers salaries review bill

The House of Representatives has passed a bill for an Act for upward review of the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in the country, with a total monthly package of N5.39m for the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

According to the executive bill submitted to the Green Chamber on Tuesday by President Bola Tinubu, other justices of the Supreme Court are to earn a total package of N4.21m, while the President of the Court of Appeal is to earn a total monthly package of N4.48m.

In the same vein, justices of the Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3.73m while the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, President of Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge state High Court and Grand Khadi of State Sharia Court of Appeal and President of state Customary Court of Appeal will earn a total monthly package of N3.53m.

It was gathered that the monthly package comprises basic salaries and all regular allowances, including car fueling and maintenance, personal assistance, hardship, entertainment, utilities, security, outfit, journal subscription, medicals, service allowances, restricted or forced lifestyle, dual responsibility, and legal researchers.

Furthermore, the House also approved other job regular allowances that are not embedded in the total monthly package to include leave allowances estacode per night of $2,000 where applicable, duty tour allowances where applicable, severance gratuity of N80, 78m at the completion of a tenure.

There is also an option of a motor vehicle loan due for repayment before the expiration of the tenure of the officer concerned.

