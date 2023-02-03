Just in: 2023: Supreme Court affirms Kefas Agbu as Taraba PDP governorship candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed Agbu Kefas as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State.

Justice Emmanuel Agim Friday dismissed the appeal brought before it by Prof. Jerome Nyameh challenging the May 25, 2022 Taraba governorship primary election that produced Kefas as its flagbearer of the party.

The appeal by Nyameh was dismissed by the apex court on the grounds that he failed to explore the internal mechanism for peaceful resolution of primary election before rushing to court to institute the suit.

Agim, who read the unanimous judgment of the court held that Nyameh also failed to join other aspirants that participated in the primary election as defendants as required by law.

The apex court said that the law was clear on conditions precedent to be complied with before any aggrieved governorship aspirant can rush to court.