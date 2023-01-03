Just In: 2023 Presidency: Gov. Makinde stays away at Atiku’s Freedom march Press briefing

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his loyalists were absent at the pre-Atiku Freedom March press conference for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The event was held Tuesday at the state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

It was jointly addressed by former Ministers of Federal Capital Territory (State), Jumoke Akinjide, Mines and Steel Development, Wole Oyelese and former deputy governor of the State, Hazeem Gbolarumi and another chieftain of the party.

The freedom march is billed for tomorrow, Wednesday in Ibadan, the capital city.

Governor Makinde is an ally of his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesome Wike – the Leader of G5 Governors, who are opposed to the choice of Atiku as the party’s standard bearer, as well as Iyorchia Ayu as the PDP National Chairman.

