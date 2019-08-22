Anthony Joshua has declared that he believes Mike Tyson is the ‘GOAT’ when it comes to heavyweight boxing.

The recently dethroned world champion took to social media on Wednesday to pay homage to some greats of the past in the wake of his recent spat with Lennox Lewis.

AJ first put up an image of his former opponent – and long-reigning ruler of the division – Wladimir Klitschko with the caption: “Appreciation day. I respect this man.”

He then followed it up with an image of Mike Tyson and captioned it with the acronym: “G.O.A.T.”

Joshua added: “There’s not enough words to say about this man. He was and still is my motivation.”

The posts comes at an interesting time for the 29-year-old, following his very public exchange of words with Lennox last week.

Some accused him of being disrespectful to his elders after he branded Lewis a ‘clown’ and refused to back down from his position in spite of the former undisputed champion’s reply.