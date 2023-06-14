Jandor greets Ambode at 60

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP Lagos 2023 governorship, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) has congratulated the former Governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode on his 60th birthday.

Adediran made this known in his congratulatory message in Lagos Wednesday.

He described the former governor as an exemplary public office holder, whose impactful contributions to the development of the state were commendable.

“Your outstanding performance during your tenure distinguished you among your contemporaries and clearly revealed the failure of the incumbent government.

“Happy birthday to you” he said.

Adediran, thereafter, wished Ambode many happy returns of this day in good health, sound mind, and all-around peace.