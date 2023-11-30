IYN hails Tompolo on conferment of honorary doctoral degree on him

Frontline association of Ijaw youths, the Ijaw Youths Network, has congratulated High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, on the award of Honorary Doctorate Degree, Honoris Causa in Philosophy in Education, on him by the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

It said the recognition given to the Coordinator of the Tantita Security Services Limited was well deserved.

The IYN said this was in view of his sustained dedication to peace building and societal development.

The IYN Coordinator, Frank Ebikabo, and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, said in a statement on Wednesday that Tompolo has been a major factor of stabilisation not just in the Niger Delta, but the entire country.

They described Tompolo as a patriot who has responded with boldness to serious existential challenges threatening the economic well-being of Nigeria through his well coordinated campaign against oil theft and the protection of the Niger Delta environment from avoidable pollution.

The duo stressed that Tompolo has taken advantage of his vast influence and contacts in the Niger Delta to ensure conflict elimination, promotion of peace and development.

The IYN stressed that the management of the NMU, Okerenkoko did well by according the deserved honour to a man whose silent efforts have touched various lives in the country.

They noted that Tompolo has contributed immensely to education, employment of youths, and diverse areas and deserved the honour done to him.

The group also urged the recipient of the award to see the conferment of the honorary PhD as yet another encouragement to sustain his efforts in the society.

It said: “The IYN wishes to commend frontline Niger activist and leader of Tantita Security Services Limited, High Chief Government Tompolo, on the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree on him by the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

“We believe that the leadership of the NMA did the right thing by according this deserved honour to Tompolo for his unwavering commitment to peace and development in the society.

“We felicitate him on this award and urge him to see it as a push for further efforts to develop society.”