Former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Maurice Iwu, is yet to meet up with his bail conditions after spending the Sallah period in prison.

This followed the order of a Federal High Court that he should be remanded in prison un til he meets his bail condition, which includes N1 billion bail and a surety in the same amount who could be a civil servant.

Many had seen the bail conditions as too strident over an alleged N1.2 billion money laundering charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

However, his lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), on Thursday said his client would soon perfect his bail conditions.

Raji, who spoke with newsmen in Lagos, said though the bail conditions were stringent, it would be perfected.