Everton completed a productive summer transfer window with the late capture of Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi.

The 23-year-old has signed for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £35 million, and agreed a five-year contract at Goodison Park.

The deal was submitted before the 5pm deadline on Thursday but did not get confirmed until four hours later.

Everton said: “He is a direct and skilful winger and attacking midfielder who always works very hard for his team.

“He is still young but already with a lot of top-level experience – 100 Premier League matches, more in Europe and many international games.

“It was important for me to have one more quality option for our attacking positions to add to what we have with Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott.

“Alex fits exactly the profile of player I want in my model. He is hungry to join Everton and take the next step in his career, to help us compete with the strongest teams in the league and reach his potential at our club.”