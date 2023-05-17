Inter reach first UEFA Champions League final since 2010

Inter have reached their first UEFA Champions League final since 2010 following a 3-0. aggregate win over AC Milan.

Nerazzurri went into the second leg of their semi-final clash with Derby della Madonnina on Tuesday with a 2-0 lead.

This was thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the away game.

After keeping it tight in the first half, they then went out and won the game, thanks to a Lautaro Martinez goal in the second.

It is the first time since Inter have reached a Champions League final since 2010 when a Jose Mourinho-led side completed a remarkable treble: Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League, with a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the final.

The goals on that day came courtesy of Argentine striker Diego Milito, and Inter fans will be hoping another Argentine goal-getter in Lautaro Martinez can make the difference for the team this time round.

Inter are set to face off against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final.

The two sides are currently locked level at 1-1 after their first leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu following stunning goals from Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne.

City and Real Madrid are due to face off in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

