Inter Milan want Folarin Balogun

Inter Milan have reportedly switched their attention to Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun after dropping their interest in Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku.

The Serie A giants had Lukaku back on loan during the 2022-23 campaign, with the Belgian scoring 14 times in 37 appearances for the club, helping them to reach the Champions League final.

Inter had been in talks with Chelsea over a permanent move for the 30-year-old, who scored 64 goals across two seasons when he represented the Milan giants between 2019 and 2021.

However, the Black and Blues have allegedly now pulled the plug on a potential deal after learning that Lukaku is also in talks with their rivals Juventus.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Barzaghi, via Gianluca Di Marzio, Simone Inzaghi’s side have switched their attention to Balogun, who is expected to leave Arsenal during this summer’s transfer window.

The report claims that Inter view Balogun as an ideal investment for the future, with a number of leading figures at the Italian club keen on a deal for the United States international.

The 22-year-old came through the youth system at Arsenal, making his first-team debut in 2020, but he has only represented the Gunners on 10 occasions, scoring twice.

Balogun found it difficult to make his mark during a loan spell at Middlesbrough during the 2021-22 campaign, only managing three goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

However, he excelled during a loan spell at Reims last term, netting 22 goals and registering three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Balogun netted 21 goals in Ligue 1 during the 2022-23 campaign, and he is currently involved in Arsenal’s preparations for the 2023-24 campaign.

Spezia’s M’Bala Nzola, Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Porto’s Mehdi Taremi are also allegedly being considered as options to boost Inter’s attack for next season.

Marcus Thuram has been signed this summer, with the forward arriving following the expiration of his contract at German club Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, the Italian giants are looking to bring in another striker to support Lautaro Martinez, who is expected to stay at San Siro despite being linked with an exit earlier in the window.