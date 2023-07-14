Insecurity: South East Governors, others seek presidential intervention

828 828

The Governors Forum in the South-East region of Nigeria, other political leaders and Igbo Socio Cultural Organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo have called on President Bola Tinubu to assist in tackling security challenges in the region.

Already, the Forum has concluded plans to pay a visit to Tinubu to formally present the requests of the South-East for presidential action.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo made this known Thursday after a meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“My visit has to do with the security situation in the country.

“If you recall a few days ago, we had a meeting of the leadership of Southeast, political and non-political leaders in conjunction with the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“Among the resolutions from that meeting was to visit Mr President to support and intervene in our resolve in addressing the issue of insecurity.”

Uzodinma said steps so far taken both collectively and individually by the governments of States in the South-East had not yielded the desired results thus the need for Presidential intervention.

“The Southeastern part of the country has been bedevilled with this high level of security ranging from banditry, kidnapping activities of unknown gunmen.

“To the extent that in most of the states, five states in the Southeastern part of the country, a lot of resources have been expended, community efforts have been invested, yet the problems seem not to be abetting.

“So the leadership in the zone met and agreed that working with the forum of governors from the southeast will come to Mr President to formally request his intervention and additional support from the Nigerian government to ensure that there is peace in the southeast,” he added.

He also said the people of Southeast believe in the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria as an integral part of the Nigerian project.

“These events need serious attention in terms of provision of security for our people to go about their businesses,” he said.