Insecurity: New 2 Division GOC charges troops on discipline

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Bamidele Alabi, has charged the troops under its formations to always exhibit discipline on duties.

Alabi gave the task Tuesday at the 4 Brigade Command Headquarters in Benin during the tour of formations under the division.

The new GOC was deployed to the division on August 23, taking over from Major General Valentine Okoro.

While addressing the troops, the senior military officer said discipline is the only virtue that distinguishes the forces from other members of the society.

“Let’s continue to be disciplined and law abiding. We must work in line with the laid down instructions and guidelines.

“Without discipline, you don’t have any business in soldier; discipline is what distinguishes us from other members of the society.

“We must continue to remain dedicated to our duties and be law abiding,” he charged.

The GOC, however, assured that the military authorities took their welfare very seriously and would ensure they do whatever would enhance their welfare and training, among others.

The visit, he said, would afford him an opportunity to familiarise himself with the operational activities in the brigade and seek for the cooperation of the troops in the reform agenda of the Chief of Army Staff.

“I have been well briefed and I want to start by commending all of you for the good job you are doing; the support you are giving to other agencies to ensure peace, security and stability in the brigade.

“As is our responsibility, soldiers, that is our job; it is to ensure territorial integrity.

“I want to further remind you of what it is to be a soldier. You have dedicated the period of your service to contribute your impact to national security and you must be ready to continue to do that.

“In line with the mind’s philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, which we are all very much aware of, that he wants to transform the Nigerian Army into a well trained and very motivated force.

“The Chief of Army Staff is very much committed and interested in ensuring effective administration of personnel of the Army.

“I assure you that we, the commanders, would always ensure whatever that will improve the administration in the Nigerian Army will be well protected,” Alabi said.

The GOC was conducted round the formations under the brigade by the 4 Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Danladi Ndahi. NAN