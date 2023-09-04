Insecurity: Ekiti LG boss urges security agencies to extend surveillance

The Chairman, Ikole Local Government Area, Ekiti, Sola Olominu, has urged security agencies in the state to extend surveillance to all the communities in the council.

Olominu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti Monday.

He warned that incessant kidnappings and killings of innocent people by criminals and ritualists would no longer be tolerated by his administration.

The chairman described the unfortunate incident that occurred on August 30, in Itapaji-Ekiti, where one person was killed and two others kidnapped as an act of wickedness.

He assured the family of the victims that thorough investigation would be carried out by the police and the perpetrators would face the wrath of the law.

“I want to urge our security agencies, especially the police to assist us in arresting all the perpetrators of Itapaji-Ekiti ugly incident.

“It is an act of wickedness to kill an innocent person who left his house to find a means of sustaining his family during this challenging period.

“I sympathise with the family of the deceased and I equally prayed that God will arrest the perpetrators of the wicked act.

“My administration will support the security agencies with the necessary logistics needed to carry out the investigation effectively,” he said.

Olominu urged residents living in communities located at the border of the state to be more security conscious, adding that any strange movements should be reported to the nearest police station.