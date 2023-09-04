COVID-19 variants: Cross River strengthens emergency response capacity

The Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk, said the state government’s emergency response capacity will readily address any threats of new COVID-19 variants.

Ayuk gave the assurance at the state Public Health Emergency Operation Centre, Calabar, during an inspection tour of the facility, Monday.

He said that the state government would upgrade the centre to contend with any virus.

Ayuk said that although no cases of new COVID-19 variants had been detected in Nigeria, the state’s response system would be strengthened to tackle any emerging challenge.

“As part of the restructuring, the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre leads will be reconstituted and expanded to broaden the scope of operations of the centre,” he said.

The Commissioner also expressed delight at the commitment and enthusiasm of the staff of the centre, assuring them of speedy attention to the challenges facing the centre.

Earlier, the state Epidemiologist, Dr Inyang Ekpenyong, who led the commissioner round the facility, decried decay of some vital equipment.

Ekpenyong also complained of inadequate space for operations, and solicited urgent government intervention.