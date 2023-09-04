Kidnapping: Police arrest 32 suspects in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa, in synergy with some professional hunters, had arrested 32 suspects in connection with kidnapping activities in the state.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Yola Monday.

Nguroje said that the command recorded the success with the support received from the Adamawa Government and the people in the state including media practitioners.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects included N1.6 million, four vehicles, 13 AK-47 rifles, five locally made pistols, 59 live ammunition, four ATM cards, two permanent voter cards, 10 dane guns, seven fabricated guns and charms.

The police spokesman also said that the command equally succeeded in dislodging four identified hideouts where the kidnappers normally operate from.

Nguroje said the suspects had all been charged to Courts and were awaiting trial, adding that investigations were still ongoing.

He added that the command would redouble its efforts aimed at ensuring that residents in the state sleep with their two eyes closed.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Afolabi Babatola, had commended the officers and the hunters for their gallantry.