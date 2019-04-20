A female inmate of the Afokang prison, Calabar, (name withheld), has given birth to twins, a boy and girl, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, told NAN on Saturday in Calabar that the lady gave birth to the twins on Thursday at the Prison yard in Calabar.

The commissioner said she received a distress call from the prison authorities about an inmate with complicated labour issues.

She disclosed that her team immediately swung into action to provide health services to the inmate.

Asibong said: “The Cross River Government has taken responsibility for a set of twins delivered by a female inmate of the Calabar Prisons.

“The lady was delivered of a set of twins, a boy and a girl, and unfortunately developed some postpartum morbidity and had to be referred for expert management.

“The state government had taken over management of the babies and already christened them Benedict and Linda Ayade.

“While awaiting full recovery of the mother. This also highlights the magnanimity of the governor in ensuring no child goes to bed hungry.”

She told said the prison authority commended the State Government for the swift response in arresting the situation following her critical condition.

When NAN correspondent visited the prisons, the authority could not disclose the identity of the lady, saying it was classified as she was still an inmate.

An officer who pleaded anonymity, said the lady was currently receiving treatment in a medical facility in Calabar.

When asked when the lady was admitted into the prison, the officer said: “That is classified information and I can’t give answer to that please”.