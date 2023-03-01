In his acceptance speech, Tinubu speaks of wife and the other room + Video

The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has spoken about the role his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will play in his life going forward.

Tinubu made this known in his acceptance speech after he was declared the winner of the presidential election.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared the former Lagos State Governor as the president-elect at 4:10am on Wednesday.

After a prepared acceptance speech, the National Leader of the APC appeared on live television to address his supporters.

At a stage during his speech, Tinubu thanked Oluremi for her roles in his election.

He began: “To my lovely wife, Oluremi Tinubu, you the Senators, don’t expect her back.

“She’s going to be my housewife and First Lady.”

At this point, one of those in the live audience shouted: “The other room.”

The Eagle Online recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari turned “the other room” into a buzz sentence when he said the incumbent First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had her role in the other room.

Following the interjection of the member of the live audience during his speech, Tinubu then added: “Enough of lending, the other room….”