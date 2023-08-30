Imo 2023: PDP inaugurates campaign council as Araraume, Okorocha back Anyanwu

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that it was inaugurated by the Chairman, Charles Ugwu, in Owerri on Tuesday.

Ugwu announced that the campaign council would have Ikenga Ugochinyere, a member of the House of Representatives, as Director-General, and Prince Marshal Okoroaforanyanwu as Secretary.

He charged its members to work towards ensuring the party’s victory in the election.

“With the powers conferred on me as Chairman of our great party, the PDP, I hereby inaugurate this campaign team for the success of our candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, in the November 11 governorship election,” he said.

Anyanwu said he was running for the position of governor to end killings and insecurity in the state, revamp the state’s health system and restore the dignity of the workforce and pensioners alike.

He said he would return tourism to the state and get the local governments working again.

READ ALSO:

Nigeria, US, 16 others converge on Spain for road safety conference

He charged the council not to be afraid, but to carry out its lawful duties and not be intimidated by any person or group.

He said: “I will lead and I fear nobody.

“I want to stop the bloodletting and suffering in the land.

“Do not be afraid.

“I know where I’m coming from.

“I am your messenger and I will lead you right.

“My name is Samuel.

“God has spoken and I have heard.”

Also speaking, Okoroaforanyanwu said the PDP’s choice of Anyanwu, who is from Imo East Senatorial District , favoured the principle of equity.

He said the district had ruled the state for only seven months since the return of democratic rule in year 1999.

Okoroaforanyanwu, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Social Democratic Party, urged Imo people to support Anyanwu to “restore the lost glory of the state”.

A high point of the event was the endorsement of Anyanwu by the Rescue Mission group, a brainchild of Senator Rochas Okorocha, and the Destiny Organisation, led by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.