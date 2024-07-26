PDP, Kwara trade words over palliative distribution

The Kwara State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party have accused the Kwara State government of using the timing of palliative and empowerment programmes being distributed across the state’s 193 wards for political gain.

The PDP alleged that the N50,000 empowerment given to 150 people in each ward under the Kwara State Investment Programme is a tactic to attract voters for the upcoming local government elections on September 21.

The party, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Adewara, urged the people of Kwara to “be vigilant and not be swayed by the recent reintroduction of the Subsidised Transport Palliative Programme by the state government, ahead of the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for September 21, 2024.”

The statement added, “Aside from the subsidised transport palliative, the state government has reportedly directed that a list of 150 individuals from each of the 193 wards be compiled and submitted to KWASSIP for a purported N50,000 empowerment, with this exercise expected to cost about N700 million.”

Furthermore, the PDP expressed concern that these measures are desperate attempts by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to deceive the public and buy their votes after six years of hardship and poor governance under his administration.

It further alleged that the governor is contemplating borrowing an additional N20 billion to finance the elections in favour of his party and selected candidates.

The statement also noted that with the recent Supreme Court ruling granting financial autonomy to local governments, the power now rests with the people, especially those at the grassroots level.

“We must seize this opportunity to ensure that the governor’s handpicked candidates do not prevail.

“Allowing these candidates to win would mean the continuation of the Transition Implementation Committees imposed by the governor since 2019, which have crippled the administration of the 16 local government areas and squandered resources without mercy.

“The PDP urges the people of Kwara to see through these deceptive tactics, accept whatever ‘Greek gifts’ offered by the government, but uphold their conscience and reject candidates handpicked by Governor Abdulrazaq.

“Now more than ever, we must remain united and steadfast in our commitment to bring about a new era of local government administration that genuinely serves the people and addresses insecurity.”

Reacting, the Kwara State government contended that it has been equipping youths with empowerment tools to expand their businesses since 2020.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, dismissed the PDP’s allegations as baseless, asserting that the government does not need to bribe the electorate to win the upcoming local government elections.

Ajakaye stated, “The achievements of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq through various projects and programmes over the past five years are sufficient proof for the people to continue supporting the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

“The PDP’s claims are unfounded and petty. The state government, led by Governor Abdulrazaq, has been supporting business growth for the people since 2020. The government does not need to bribe anyone to win elections in the state.”

