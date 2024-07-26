Ex-President Jonathan mourns Ohanaeze leader, Iwuanyanwu

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the passing of President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwunyanwu.

According to Jonathan, the deceased octogenarian, actively served humanity until the very end.

Jonathan in a statement by his Media Adviser, in Abuja on Friday condoled the entire people of Southeast, the government and people of Imo State and the Iwuanyanwu family.

He described late Iwuanyanwu as a genial politician and successful businessman, stressing that he would be missed by many across the country.

He also described Iwuanyanwu as a cultural enthusiast and a lover of his people who believed in equity and national unity.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was a man of many parts who made a success of all his extensive endeavours.

“As a politician, he had a remarkable career, contributing significantly to the growth of the nation’s democracy and contesting for the presidency of Nigeria three times.

“As a businessman, he made his mark in many areas of entrepreneurship including manufacturing, construction, and publishing.

“As a philanthropist, he founded many people-oriented organisations like the Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club and donated to many just causes,” Jonathan said.

He said that the passing of the great leader, statesman and bridge builder had left many people across the country with a deep feeling of loss.

He urged the deceased family, associates and loved ones to be met with the comfort of cherished memories and the knowledge that Iwuanyanwu’s legacies and impact would continue to endure.

Jonathan prayed for the soul of Iwuanyanwu to rest in peace.

