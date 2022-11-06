Imesi-Ekiti: Ewi of Ado-Ekiti set to break 400 years jinx

In his bid to peacefully resolve the 400 years rift between the Ewi-in-Council and people of Imesi-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, is set to visit the town on Monday.

The Onimesi of Imesi-Ekiti, Oba Olatunji Olatunde, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Imesi-Ekiti is in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

Olatunde said that Adejugbe would be the first Ewi of Ado-Ekiti to visit Imesi-Ekiti in 400 years.

According to him: “Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, is set to be on the threshold of history as he set his feet on the soil of Imesi-Ekiti, 400 years after.”

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti will also participate in the annual Odun Ade Festival, tagged: “Festival of Reconciliation,” to welcome the traditional ruler to the town.

Olatunde said that since 400 years ago, no reigning Ewi of Ado-Ekiti had visited the town due to a rift.

He said the rift was caused disunity between the people of Ado-Ekiti and Imesi-Ekiti.

He said that adequate arrangements were being made to welcome the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti and other traditional rulers to grace the festival.

He added: “The hunters are preparing for the traditional booming of guns and war dance to usher in Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, as a father and harbinger of peace, prosperity and bloom.

“The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti will be home to Imesi people during this year’s ‘Odun Ade’ festival and would be joined by the Onisan of Isan, Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon and the Chairman traditional rulers council of Ekiti.”

Other traditional rulers expected to grace the festival include: Owa Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole; andOluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye.

NAN reports that notable Nigerians would be bestowed with traditional titles, while award of excellence would be conferred on others.





