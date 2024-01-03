I’ll continue to reciprocate Umahi’s political privileges — Gov. Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has said he will continue to accord his predecessor, former Governor David Umahi, all due political rights and privileges.

He spoke when he addressed stakeholders of Ohanivo Federal Constituency who paid him homage for the Yuletide.

The visit took place on Tuesday in his country home at Oferekpe Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area.

Nwifuru, who acknowledged that Umahi, now the Minister of Works, accorded him all due respect and privileges during his time asgovernor, emphasised that he would continue to reciprocate the gesture unabated.

Part of the privileges, according to Nwifuru, was allowing the former Governor the unsolicited opportunity to produce for appointment the Coordinators of all the Development Centres in his home local government area, Ohaozara, among other things.

Nwifuru said: “I have interest in all the Development Centres in Ohaozara.

“If you want to be a Coordinator there, talk with my boss, the former Governor, because I have given him the freedom to provide the names.

“He extended such privileges to me during his time, and I must reciprocate that.”

Governor Nwifuru, who applauded his predecessor and the people of Ohanivo Federal Constituency for their distinguishing attributes, assured them of his steadfastness in sustaining and expanding the legacies of Umahi.

He said: “I am standing on the legacies left by your son, especially in infrastructure.

“I will work day and night without relaxing so as to fit in, and we will focus more in the area of human capital development.

The People of Ohanivo have been able to distinguish themselves, and I want to assure you that I am with you and as long as I remain in this office I will be with you.”

The leader of the group and President-General, Ohanivo People’s Assembly, Hon. Darlington Okereke, while stating their mission, said they were in the Governor’s home to felicitate him on Christmas and new year celebrations.

Okereke applauded Nwifuru’s numerous achievements within a few months in office, describing his interventions in gratuities of retirees particularly as life saving.

He appealed to the Governor to come to the aide of Ohanivo people in the area of electricity from the national grid and continuation and completion of the Ukawu water project left by previous administrations among other requests.

Ohanivo Federal Constituency is made up of three local government areas in Ebonyi South Senatorial District: Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo.