Iheanacho to return from injury

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has again made progress on his recovery from injury to bring forward his expected return.



It was initially expected that Iheanacho would struggle to play again this season after tearing a groin muscle at Leeds, but a good response to treatment led manager Dean Smith to say he could be back to face Newcastle and West Ham.



There is now even greater confidence in the Nigerian returning for the final two games, with the 26-year-old now expected to be back in training this week.



Smith said at his press conference: “Hopefully he’s due to train this week rather than later.



“We thought he’d only have a build-up of two days before the Newcastle game, but he’s ahead of schedule, which is really pleasing for us.”