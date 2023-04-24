Igbomina Forum commiserates with late Kwara Judge, Oyinloye’s family

The Igbomina-Ekiti Muslim Forum, National Headquarters, has commiserated with the family of Oyinloye of Ijara Isin over the death of their son, Hon. Justice Adeyinka Sikiru Oyinloye, who died Sunday night after a brief illness.

The condolence is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin Monday by the General Secretary of the forum, Malam Mustafa Abubakar.

According to the statement, Justice Oyinloye was until his death in the active service of the Kwara Judiciary.

He was buried Monday in his home town, Ijara, according to Islamic rites.

The National President of the Forum, Alhaji Nasir Ibrahim, said that Oyinloye has demonstrated what humanity should be.

“Oyinloye has come to this world. He came, he saw and did his best, but Allah knows best and knows that is how he will end it,” he said.