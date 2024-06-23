Idris to chair unveiling of Azu’s latest book

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, will chair the unveiling of: “Writing for Media and Monetising It,” the new book on getting rewards from valuable content, written by the Editor-In-Chief of LEADERSHIP, Azu Ishiekwene, and published by Premium Times Books.

The event will take place on June 26, 2024 at 10am at the Yar’Adua Centre, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A “two-in-one event”, it would also feature a panel discussion, themed: “Reflections on the Media.”

A statement by Ishiekwene and Premium Times Books described the unveiling as “one of the most genuinely anticipated events in the media in the first half of 2024”

“We are delighted,” the statement said, “that after weeks of promotional efforts and reviews to highlight a book that offers significant value and reward for content creators, especially the media, the public will finally get this book in their hands.”

Vice President Kashima Shettima, known for his love of the literati, is expected as the special guest of honour.

The Chairman of the event, Idris, said of the book: “It significantly closes the gap between practice and entrepreneurship – a gap that has impoverished the media industry.”

Also expected at the event that will be hosted by the Chairman of LEADERSHIP, Zainab Nda-Isaiah, are the Publisher of Vanguard, Sam Amuka; Chairman of TRUST and President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Malam Kabiru Yusuf; and the Founder/CEO of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi.

Other publishers, media owners and top executives, including the Founder of Folio Media Group and NPAN Treasurer, Fidelis Anosike, are also expected.

ARISE News anchor and journalist, Dr. Reuben Abati, is the book reviewer, while the panel on media comprise the founder/CEO of RadioNow 95.3FM, Kadaria Ahmed; professor of Mass Communication/Dean of Post-graduate School, Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi; Editor-In-Chief of PUNCH, Adeyeye Joseph; CEO of Aegis and Blue, Emeka Ishiekwene; and newly graduated Mass Communication student, Chisom Ukomah.

In a feedback that signalled a wider interest in the book outside the media, some present and former governors, ministers, heads of parastatals and agencies, captains of industry and NGOs, and members of faith-based groups are also expected to attend.