Oyebanji at Erelu Fayemi’s book reading, tasks authors on social change 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has called on Nigerian authors under the aegis of Association of Nigerian Authors to leverage more on their platforms to promote social justice, truth and unity through constructive dialogue that can positively change the nation’s social and political narratives.

Governor Oyebanji made the call in Abuja on Saturday at the June edition of Abuja ANA’s Reading and Writers’ Dialogue which featured former Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi as Guest Writer.

He acknowledged the pivotal role of the association in driving social and political change for a better society.

Highlighting the importance of literature and the Arts in shaping public opinion and fostering societal progress, Governor Oyebanji commended the association for its contribution to the country’s intellectual and cultural development and urged writers to continue their advocacy for justice, equity, and good governance.

While appreciating ANA for acknowledging the great contributions of the former First Lady, Governor Oyebanji expressed optimism that with continued efforts from the association and support from various stakeholders, Nigeria literature would continue to thrive and contribute significantly to the nation’s development.

The Governor assured the association that his administration would continue to collaborate, support and provide a conducive environment for literary activities in Ekiti State as well as promoting reading culture among the youth.

“I thank ANA for the honour done to us in Ekiti State, because what you have done to Erelu Fayemi is an honour done to Ekiti people and as I sat down there, I just engaged in a conversation with myself that this is a conference of established writers and if people spend so much resources and effort to write, we must ensure that those works don’t go unnoticed but supported to lead to a better society in a country where people’s reading culture is going into extinction.

“I can imagine Dr Kayode Fayemi sitting down here, reading from most of those books he wrote as Governor of Ekiti State with respect to policy and advocacy. I am sure that if he is seated here, most former Governors, many Governors, Ministers will be here. We have ANA members in the National Assembly, bring them here, let them invite their members because people are so busy but once one of them is involved, they will be here, so collectively we can navigate towards a better society that we all dream of,” Oyebanji asserted.

Earlier in her keynote address, the former First Lady of Ekiti State and Guest Writer, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, who shared some insights into her motivations for writing and the impact of writing on her life, said her identity as a writer brings her immense peace and satisfaction.

Emphasizing the transformative power of writing on the society, Erelu Fayemi said she writes to change the narrative, challenge preconceived notions and stereotypes, to get justice against discrimination, amplifying the voice of the unheard and advocating for systemic change, and a better society.

In their separate goodwill messages, former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, commended ANA for bridging the gap between the memories and forgetfulness, and for always reminding the people of their responsibilities as public figures, leaders, and citizens in order to create a better society where no one is left behind.

They maintained that authors have consistently used literature as a tool for awakening national consciousness, inspiring collective action and social reforms, challenging regimes and advocating for the rights of the marginalized.

Also at the event were former and present first ladies, members of Ekiti National Assembly caucus, renowned authors, poets, and literary critics across the country, among others.