ICPC secures 15 years conviction of ex-Polytechnic staff

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has secured the conviction of Muhammed Sani Nuhu, a former academic staff of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, for conferring corrupt advantage on himself to the tune of N6,173,400 belonging to the Polytechnic.



He was jailed based on a four count charge brought before Hon. Justice Hassan Usman of the Kebbi State High Court.

In the case before Justice Usman at the Birnin Kebbi Judicial Division, the Commission averred that Nuhu, a dismissed academic staff of the Polytechnic, conferred corrupt advantage on himself when he converted into personal use the sums of N2 million and N4,173,400 in 2016.

The monies were a special grant given to him to attend an International Conference in Aberdeen, United Kingdom and the first tranche of payment advanced to him for Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) Programme at University of Technology Malaysia respectively.

In charge No. KB/HC/4C/2020, counsel to the ICPC, Mashkur Salisu, told the Court in a trial which lasted for two years, how the convict refused to embark on the said programme and converted the money to his personal use.



His action was contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 as well as Section 311 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Law (Cap 89) Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963.

The trial judge found the former Polytechnic lecturer guilty on counts one to three and dismissed count four levelled against him.

In his judgment therefore, Justice Usman sentenced him to five years imprisonment on each of the three counts.



The Court also held that the convict makes a restitution of N6.5 million being the proceed of the crime to the Federal Government.

The sentences are to run concurrently.