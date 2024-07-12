Ibom Air gets new Airbus A220-300

Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, has announced the addition of a new Airbus A220-300 to its fleet, marking a strategic move to increase capacity and meet growing demand.

This was made known in a statement by the General Manager for Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette, on Friday.

According to Essienette, “The acquisition, sourced from Carlyle Aviation, underscores the airline’s commitment to expanding its services.

“In October 2021, Ibom Air placed a firm order for ten Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with the first delivery occurring in November 2023.

“However, the rising demand for the airline’s services has accelerated its expansion plans.

“The airline decided to purchase this A220 from Carlyle Aviation, a world-renowned aircraft lessor and global player in the industry.”

Recall that in February, Ibom Air announced the end of its wet lease operations, signifying a significant shift.

Essienette said, “The imminent deployment of Ibom Air’s newly acquired A220-300 signifies the airline’s move away from temporary leasing arrangements.“

The event held at Maastricht Airport, in the Netherlands was graced by His Excellency Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno.

He was joined by several dignitaries, including Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, and Chief Whip of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Effiong Johnson.

Ibom Air’s Executive team, including Chief Executive Officer, Mfon Udom and Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi, were present, reflecting the airline’s strong leadership and vision.

“The addition of this aircraft will bring Ibom Air’s fleet of A220s to 11, after the delivery of the outstanding nine units.

“It is worth noting the continuing embrace of aircraft financing by Nigerian banks.

“This new purchase was financed by both Fidelity and Union Banks, with Fidelity as the majority partner.

“Ibom Air is delighted to have Nigerian financial institutions supporting its growth,” Essienette added.

