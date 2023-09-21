I will appeal tribunal judgement, says PRP Enugu governorship candidate

Chris Agu, the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Enugu State, has vowed to appeal the State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgement on the alleged NYSC certificate forgery against Governor Peter Mbah.

Agu made the vow in Enugu on Thursday while reacting to the tribunal’s dismissal of his petition challenging the alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate by Gov Mbah of Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tribunal dismissed the petition of the PRP on NYSC certificate forgery levelled against Mbah, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023 Governorship Election.

The three-man tribunal led by Justice K. M. Akano also ruled that Mbah was duly elected by majority of votes cast at the election.

Agu brought allegation of NYSC certificate forgery and over voting against the PDP and the party’s candidate, Mbah.

The tribunal said that there was no evidence before it to support PRP’s claim that a forged certificate was submitted to INEC, adding that the issue was not contained in the petitioner’s affidavit in particular.

It further stated that to prove forgery, both the original and the supposedly forged certificate ought to have been exhibited.

Reacting, Agu said that he was rejecting the judgement both physically and spiritually, adding that he presented all documents necessary for the prosecution of the matter.

“I am going to appeal the judgement and pursue it to the highest court in the land,” he added.