LUTH speaks on Doctor who reportedly died after working for 72 hours

The management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos State has reacted to a report that one of its house officers, Dr. Michael Umoh, died after a 72-hour call.

The Management’s position was contained in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Omolola Fakeye, in Lagos.

According to Fakeye: “LUTH management understands the fact that the family of Dr Umoh is presently mourning the death of their beloved son and requested the foreclosure of any media engagement regarding the death of their son.

“It is important for us as a management to make clarifications regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Dr. Umoh died on September 17 while in church with his parents.

“The management was informed, and the death was later confirmed by one of the Consultants in his unit (Neurosurgery).

“The death of Dr Umoh is unfortunate but the narrative of a 72 hours non-stop shift is false.

“The record from Neurosurgery unit shows that the last time he was on call was 13th and 14th September, 2023.

“He was not on call on the 15th, 16th and 17th (the day he died), contrary to the insinuations on social media.

“He was at home with his parents on September 16 and September 17.”

According to the statement by Fakeye on Thursday, prior to this time, Umoh was on call on the September 7 and 8.

The statement added: “This shows that Dr Umoh was on call for a total number of four days in September, 2023.

“A delegation from LUTH visited the family on Wednesday to commiserate with the family and to get more details of the circumstances surrounding his death.

“The parents gave the details of what they thought must have contributed to his death but pleaded that the wish of the family be respected and that the narrative is not for public consumption.”

The management described Umoh as a hardworking and diligent house officer and a very promising young man.

It said he will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may the Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” LUTH added in the statement.