I took drugs to avoid my ex-husband’s abuse – Prominent Nollywood

A Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has said she had to take drugs to overcome the abuses by her estranged husband.

The popular Nollywood actress disclosed this in a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

According to Idemudia, getting married at 22 meant she was naive with her husband declaring himself as lord over her.

She recounted how terrified she used to be whenever her husband came home.

She said: “It (the domestic violence) got to a point where I was on drugs.

“Whenever he (ex-husband) is coming home, normally as a woman you should be happy that your husband is coming home, but I would just starched up and doped up so that no matter what he says, no matter what he’s doing, I’m just looking at him.

“Just so that there would be peace.

“I was green, I no know anything.

“I was a mumu.

“I was 22 when I got married.

“My ex-husband told me that ‘I’m not your friend, I’m your lord.”