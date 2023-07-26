I apologise on behalf of Davido – Aide

828 828

A member of Davido’s crew, Israel Afeare popularly known as Isreal DMW has apologised to Muslims on behalf of his boss, over a controversial music video by his signee Logos Olori.

He took to his social media to apologise specially to Muslims who felt offended by the music video.

Davido posted the video titled: “Jaye Ori” over the weekend, sparking wide criticism from a part of the Muslim community.

In the video, the singer was seen sitting over a Muslim with some people, believed to have just finished praying at the Mosque in Jalamia, dancing.

Some youths in Maiduguri yesterday burnt posters with Davido’s face, saying he disrespected the Islamic faith.

But his aide said the video was solely meant for entertainment but wrongly interpreted.

Isreal said: “Let me specially apologise to my Muslim brothers and sisters on the video my Oga posted as a result of him wanting to lift up somebody which is one of his hobbies.

“It was purely an entertainment effort wrongly presented. Make una no vex, love you all.”