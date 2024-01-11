How response by policemen within five minutes saved my aunt from armed robbers — Dele Momodu

Politician and veteran journalist, Dele Momodu, has narrated how he was able to aid the apprehension of armed robbers that attacked the residence of his aunt living at Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

According to the CEO and Publisher of Ovation International magazine, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

According to Momodu, a distress call was made to him at 3am and he in turn called the Lagos State Police Command Center lines.

He said: “I called the Police Command Center, they confirmed my auntie’s house address and within five minutes, the local police patrol mobilized to the scene and successfully dislodged the armed robbers.

“I called the Command back to thank them for their swift response which saved the day.

“The Command kindly requested that I should please assist to spread the news that the Command works.”

Momodu, in fulfilling his promise of sharing the Lagos Police Command Center lines, begged Nigerians to save the numbers in their phone as “it could save a life”.

He gave the numbers as 09015012285; 09010512286; 09010512287; and 09010512288.