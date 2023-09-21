How four government hospitals rejected accident victim — PPRO

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has revealed how four government-owned hospitals rejected an early morning accident victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer and a Superintendent of Police revealed this in a series of tweets on his X handle.

Hundeyin said shockingly, the rejected okada rider accident victim was taken to the hospitals by policemen, adding that he was only accepted by the fifth.

He tweeted: “Officers on early morning patrol found a man critically injured as he had just been involved in a lone motorcycle accident.

“The police officers quickly took him to the nearest hospital.

“The hospital rejected him.

“They rushed to another hospital, again rejected.

“And they went to the third hospital.

“Of course, they were going farther and spending more time.

“Again rejected!

“The claim this time was that there was no ICU.

“Then, the fourth hospital, ‘Bring One Million Naira deposit.’

“You guessed right: they headed in earnest for the fifth hospital.

“Luckily, they were accepted.

“Things we go through daily, but less talked about.

“PS: All five hospitals are government hospitals.

“Not indicting anyone.

“They could have had their limitations too.

“Just sharing part of our daily experiences.”