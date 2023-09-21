Mohbad: We’ll conclude probe this week, exhume corpse — CP + Video

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has promised that the probe panel set up to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, will conclude its work this week.

The Commissioner of Police made the pledge when he spoke with some entertainers and influencers who visited him.

The group, led by popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, had also on Wednesday stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly demanding for a probe into the death of Mohbad, also known as Imole.

Owohunwa, who made several pledges to the visiting team, said: “God willing, between now and the weekend, we should be done.

“An autopsy will be done.”

This drew a loud applause from the visitors to the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

Ojo, who later on Wednesday evening hosted an Instagram Live, revealed more promises made by the Commissioner of Police.

Top on this was that the late musician can be given a befitting burial, depending on what those around him agree on.

Ojo, however, said inasmuch as they would want to give Mohbad a befitting burial, it will be up to the family to decide on this.

She equally revealed that Owohunwa vowed that everyone linked with the death of Mohbad, whether presently in or out of the country, will be quizzed, adding that the International Police Organisation might be called in to bring in those who are abroad.

