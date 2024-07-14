House of Reps commissions newly-renovated Media Centre

The House of Representatives has announced the successful commissioning of the newly-renovated House of Representatives Media Centre at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The event, held on Thursday, was graced by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

In his address, Tajudeen said: “A well-resourced Press Centre within the parliament is crucial for enabling the media to perform its duties effectively.

“This renovated Press Centre is yet another evidence of our commitment to providing you with a conducive working environment.”

In a statement, the spokesman of the House, Akin Rotimi, said: “The upgraded Media Centre is set to provide a more conducive working environment for the esteemed Press Corps, whose dedication and professionalism have been instrumental in our legislative progress.

“The renovation and furnishing of the Media Centre were made possible through the corporate social responsibility efforts of Larelek Ultimate Global Limited.

“The House extends its gratitude to the CEO, Mr. Olalekan Adebiyi, for his generous support.”

During the event, new Executives for the House of Representatives Press Corps were also inaugurated.

The House extended heartfelt appreciation to the former Press Corps Executive, led by Grace Ike, for their hard work and dedication during their tenure.

Their contributions have laid a strong foundation for the new leadership, Rotimi said.

The newly-inaugurated executives, led by the Chairman, Gboyega Onadiran, were urged in the statement to embrace their responsibilities with integrity and commitment.

The statement added: “The expectations are high, and the House is confident that they will continue to uphold the values of transparency and accountability in their engagements.

“Special thanks are extended to the House Leadership for their pivotal roles in realising this remarkable achievement.

“Notable mentions include the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu; and Rt. Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (Bichi), Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation.

“We also commend the Deputy Spokesman, Rep. (Chief) Philip Agbese, and the dedicated members of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs for their support and contributions.

“The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, is especially commended for his inclusive leadership and unwavering support for the Press.

“His dedication to transparency and effective communication has been a cornerstone of the Legislative Agenda, particularly Agenda 6 on Inclusion and Open Parliament, ensuring that the public remains well-informed about the House’s work.

“Congratulations are in order for the new Executives of the House of Representatives Press Corps.

“This facility serves as a testament to the House’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant and independent press, a cornerstone of robust democracy.

“The House eagerly anticipates continued collaboration and meaningful contributions to enhancing its media engagement.

“Together, we will drive the future evolution of our Media and Public Affairs initiatives, championing transparency, accountability, and fostering a robust connection with the public.”

