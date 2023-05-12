Hotel worker docked for stealing employer’s money

A 26-year-old hotel worker, Ayomide Inawole, Friday appeared before an Ogudu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing N964,500 from his employer.

Inawole, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjor Perezi, said that the defendant committed the offence on March 1, about 3:23p.m. at Kristabel Hotel located at No. 28, Ayodele Okeowo St., Sholuyi, Gbagada, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant stole the money by transferring the said amount from Stanbic Bank account of Kristabel Hotel to his Opay account.

He alleged that the defendant did the transfer without the knowledge of the company, in contravention of Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section stipulates seven years’ jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

Chief Magistrate M.O. Tanimola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the case until May 17 for mention.