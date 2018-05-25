Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes: Security experts urge herdmen to embrace ranching

Some security experts on Friday urged herdsmen to embrace ranching as a lasting solution to the perennial clashes with farmers in various communities in the country.

The security experts told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that cattle ranching would go a long way in curbing farmers/herdsmen clashes and cattle rustling in the country.

Aghanya Ibezimako, a retired Commissioner of Police, said that the killings persisted due to lack of modern crime-fighting equipment by the police.

Ibezimako, former CP in Benue, Kogi and Ekiti, called on all security agencies to synergies and share intelligence to finally tackle the menace.

He said: “Initially the country was battling with Boko Haram insurgency and now it has graduated to herdsmen killings.

“Government needed to provide necessary equipment to the police to fight this crime because they are closer to the public than other security agencies.”

The former CP commended Federal Government for deploying 150 special force of the Nigerian Air Force in Benue and other states where the clashes were prevalent, saying that it would yield positive result.

Micheal Sam-Wobo, a security expert, urged government to deploy the use of information technology in fighting crime, adding that it would also generate employment among the youths.

According to him, technology can be used in detecting suicide bombers carrying explosives inside their dresses.

Tony Ozorh, another security expert, called on National Assembly to enact a law establishing ranching as private businesses as was being done in advanced countries.

Ozorh said that countries like Bulgaria, Algeria and Brazil, among others, made ranching serious business enterprises through which the countries generate revenue.

According to him, herdsmen of the primordial time used to move around with sticks but many now carry AK 47 rifles.

He said: “Cattle herdsmen should have grazing areas where they can feed their animals.

“We urged the National Assembly to pass a law that will establish ranching like in other countries of the world.”