Heartland FC suspends club’s technical crew

The management, in a statement in Lagos by the club’s Media Officer, Henry Echefu, said the decision was as a result of poor results.

The management of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Imo State on Thursday directed all members of the club’s technical crew, led by Chief Coach Ramson Madu, to step aside.

It also said Ezekiel Onyegbulem would take over as coach of the Nigeria Professional Football League clubside.

Echefu said in a statement: “The management of Heartland FC of Owerri, led by Chibuzor Etuemena, has directed head coach Ramson Madu to temporarily step aside.

“The decision is due to the team’s recent poor performances in the ongoing 2017/2018 NPFL.

“In place of the Madu-led technical crew, the club has directed that coach Ezekiel Onyegbulem should take charge of the team.

“He will be assisted by coach Isaac Mbaegbu who is recently in the club’s youth team, the Team B. The decision takes place with immediate effect.”

The statement added that the new technical crew would take charge of the team during their Match Day 14 home game against visiting Nasarawa United on Sunday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

Heartland FC currently occupies a place in the relegation zone of the NPFL, placed in the 19th place of the 20-club ladder.

The team has played 13 games, getting three wins, four draws and six losses for 13 points.