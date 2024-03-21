Health insurance scheme aiding improvement in healthcare delivery system in Oyo 

The Executive Secretary, Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Olusola Akande has disclosed that the introduction of health insurance scheme in the state has aided improvement in healthcare delivery in the state.

The Executive Secretary disclosed this in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while speaking with journalists at a media dialogue.

Themed: “Changing the narrative on Child Mortality through Health Insurance,” the dialogue was organised by United Nations Children Fund in collaboration with the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme for journalists drawn from various media.

Akande noted that the health insurance scheme warranted provision of amenities at various health facilities which led to increased utilisation of the facilities by the residents after the hospitals were upgraded to standard.

Akande said the state government is determined to get everyone enrolled on the scheme to make healthcare delivery not only accessible but affordable for the people in the state, particularly the children and women.

“What we are pursuing is to get as many people as possible on the health insurance and leaving no one behind, including the poor, the rich, the rural and urban dwellers.”

While speaking, UNICEF Health Specialist, Dr Ijeoma Agbo called on all relevant stakeholders to work together to ensure universal health coverage so as to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3.

She said that health insurance brings financial protection to people by reducing the burden of out-of-pocket expenses by individuals and families.

She also noted that health insurance facilitates equitable distribution of healthcare resources and promotes equity by ensuring that quality healthcare services is accessible to all persons, irrespective of their socio-economic status or geographical location.

She charged government to invest more in the primary health care system, saying that approach would be affordable to all and benefit packages

“Individuals with health insurance are more likely to seek timely medical care, leading to early detection and treatment of illnesses.

“Achieving universal healthcare requires a multi-sectoral and collaborative approach, involving government agencies, healthcare providers, civil society organisations, the private sector, communities and the media,” she said.

Agbo also said that inadequate funding, limited awareness about health insurance and its benefits, infrastructural gaps in health care, among others were some of the challenges of health insurance.

UNICEF Communication Officer, Blessing Ejiofor appealed to journalists to educate people on the importance and benefits of enrolling for health insurance programme.

Ejiofor said access to health insurance plays an important role in ensuring that children receive timely healthcare they need to survive, thrive and become whoever they wish to be in life.