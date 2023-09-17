Harmonisation of NIN, major way to control crime — Interior Minister 

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that the harmonisation and management of the National Identity Number is a major means of mitigating and controlling crime.

He said this at the 5th Identity Day commemoration organised by the National Identity Management Commission in Abuja.

The theme of day was: “Identity as a catalyst for Nigeria’s development – Examining the role of identity in key government programs of social safety net financial inclusion, promotion of good governance and transparency.”

Tunji-Ojo said: “With a database of over 100 million National Identification Numbers in the National Identity Database, NIDB and NIMC provide essential access to attaining this goal along with other major stakeholders.

“As a member of the Ministry of Interior family, NIMC joins in with other sister agencies in not only improving access by the public to services like passport acquisition and renewal but also the likes of efficient border security technology, effective handling of insecurity around the country.

“Others include the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, reformation and reintegration of rehabilitated offenders in the society as well as improved emergency and fire response times.”

Tunji-Ojo said all Nigerians were stakeholders in ensuring the successful implementation of positive policies regarding national identity as it affects government social safety net and financial inclusion programmes.

He added: “We live in the modern digital age where a secure and verifiable identity is vital for any set system to work.

“Think about it, you can’t access bank services and get ATM cards without proving your identity.

“You can’t even engage with others on online social media platforms without first verifying your identity.

“So, identity is key in our everyday lives, which is why we commemorate this day today.”

The acting Director General of the NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, said that the day held exceptional importance, adding: “It provides everyone with an opportunity to reflect on the pivotal role that identity plays in our lives and its profound impact on society.

“It is a day to recognise the transformative power of identity in shaping our destinies, safeguarding our rights and connecting us as global citizens.

“Identity is more than a mere card or a number; it symbolises our existence, our entitlements, and our place within society.

“It unlocks access to essential services, social benefits, and pathways to personal and economic growth.

“It stands as a testament to our individuality while serving as a bridge to our shared humanity.”

Coker-Odusote said in the face of emerging technologies and evolving threats, there was the need to remain vigilant in safeguarding the integrity and security of identity systems.

The NIMC boss said: “While embracing digital transformation, we must prioritise the principles of privacy and data protection.

“Above all, we must be inclusive, leaving no one behind as we endeavour to provide identity solutions for all.”

Coker-Odusote said the newly launched “Self service online solution”, App would address the challenges associated with registration of NIN, adding that it would give easy access at the comfort of their homes.

“We are trying to bridge the gap, this is the basis and approach in the introducing the self service solution, is to reduce the time cost of registration,” she said.

Also Read:

Coker-Odusote said so far 102 million Nigerians had been captured in the National Identity Number and assured Nigerians of easier access to registration.

The Managing Director of Barnksforthe Technologies, Adebayo Bankole, who designed the App, said it would address issues associated with the NIN registration.

Bankole said: “It includes change of name and so on.

“One cannot change one’s age more than once.”