Harare International Airport renamed after President Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s Harare International Airport would on Thursday change its name to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in honour of the country’s long-serving leader.

Workmen were on Wednesday busy resetting the letters on the airport’s conical tower and information boards to read the new name ahead of Thursday’s renaming ceremony.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Joram Gumbo, said in September that the ruling Zanu-PF party had on numerous occasions requested the renaming of the airport after Mugabe.

Gombo said: “We think it is a small recognition by the people of Zimbabwe to name the Harare International Airport as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. It is something small to recognise his contribution.

“He is a peacemaker. He is an icon for Africa.”

Mugabe has led Zimbabwe since it attained independence from Britain in 1980.