Hajj 2023: NASS vows to seek improved services for pilgrims

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Saidu Abdullahi, said the National Assembly will engage the appropriate Saudi Arabian authorities to provide improved services to Nigerian pilgrims in 2024.

Abdullahi, who represents Gbako/ Bida/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger, made this known at an interactive session with newsmen, Friday in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to him, there are gaps in terms of logistics and movement of the pilgrims from one location to the other.

He said that NASS would deliberate on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) reports for the 2023 Hajj operation and identify areas that could be improved

Abdullahi said: ” We notice some areas of concern and hopefully by the time the National Assembly resumes, we will raise on its instrumentality to bring about solutions to some of the gaps that we have identified.

” We expect the NAHCON will come up with a report, so that we interface with the appropriate authorities of Saudi Arabia and see areas where there can be improvement in the 2024 Hajj.”

The lawmaker, however, commended the leadership of NAHCON for their efforts in management of hajj over the years.

” It’s been so far so good of course for an operation like this when you have people coming from different parts of life from all around the globe you don’t expect it to be perfect.

”I think that is one of the reasons why we have come to see things for ourselves

” I’m in the entourage of Gov. Umar Bago of Niger who is here to look at the hitches so that we can improve Hajj operations in the subsequent years.

” But, so far so good, we must give kudos to the organisers especially the National Hajj commission of Nigeria on what they have done is a work in progress.