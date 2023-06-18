Breaking: Saudi Arabia announces Arafat Day

The Saudi Arabia authority has announced next week Tuesday as Arafat Day.

The announcement followed the of Dhul Al Hijjah crescent moon was sighted in the Kingdom, indicating Monday, June 19 as Dhul Hijjah 1 and Tuesday next week Tuesday, June 27, as Dhul Hijjah 9-Arafat Day and Wednesday, June 28, Dhul Hijjah 10 as Eid-el-Adah.

The moon was sighted in the city of Tumair on Sunday.

Today Sunday, June 18 marks the 29th day of Dhul Qadah in the Islamic calendar, and scholars and worshippers across the world are gathering to spot the crescent moon that marks the start of Dhul Hijjah.

Saudi Arabia had previously called for Muslims in the country to sight the crescent moon that could signal the dates for Eid Al Adha 2023.

The Kingdom’s Supreme Council said that any person who sees the crescent moon, either with binoculars or with the naked eye, contact the appropriate authorities at their nearest agency.

Dates for the Islamic holiday in countries around the world have been announced as moon-sighting committees gather to make official announcements.