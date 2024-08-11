Group urges NWC to disband Kogi PDP caretaker committee

The Peoples Democratic Party Frontliners, an intra-party pressure group, has called on the party’s National Working Committee to disband the Kogi State Caretaker Committee.

It made the call via its President, Hussein Mohammed; Secretary, Moses Abidemi; and Publicity Secretary, Dan Okafor.

The leaders of the group commended the NWC for rejecting attempts to replace the credible ward and local government congresses’ results with another slated for August 10 by the state caretaker committee in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

They said it was worrisome that in spite of the firm opposition by 18 out of the 21 PDP local government chairmen in Kogi State, the caretaker committee insisted on replacing the July 27 ad hoc delegates conference in the state.

According to them, if not for the urgent steps of the NWC, the attempt would have caused serious implosion in the state chapter of the party.

The statement said: “The PDP Frontliners hereby demand immediate disbandment of the controversial Kogi PDP Caretaker Committee.

“We applaud the NWC for an emphatic memo dated August 7, which effectively scuttled plans by the clique to override the authority of the PDP National Secretariat by addressing a petition to INEC.

“This is an unpardonable affront that speaks volume about their true intentions.”

Also Read:

The group also commended the PDP local government chairmen in Kogi State for their efforts in truncating the attempt by the Caretaker Committee to reverse delegate elections in all the wards in the state.

“Apparently, their resolve to take legal action and resist participation in a contrived ‘emergency’ congress that gives all the advantages to a tiny clique has been appropriately considered by the PDP NWC,” it said.

They expressed optimism that the party would re-emerge as Nigeria’s dominant party in 2027 if its national leaders continued to resist attempts by some leaders focused on achieving selfish interests.

Post Views: 1