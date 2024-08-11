Protest, looting: Plateau further relaxes curfew

The Plateau State Government has again relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis, following violent protests in the area.

Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Bere said movement would now be between 9am and 7pm from Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the government last Sunday imposed a curfew following the looting of public and private assets by some hoodlums in Jos North Local Government Area.

The miscreants hijacked the nationwide protest to perpetrate the criminal acts.

Bere said that the curfew review followed an advisory by security agencies on the now calm situation in affected areas.

He said: “In the light of the improved security situation in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau Government has further relaxed the curfew, effective Sunday August 11.

”Residents are now permitted to move freely for their lawful activities between 9am and 7pm daily until further notice.

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in consultation with security agencies, has authorised this relaxation.

“The adjustment is to allow law abiding citizens to continue with their economic activities while maintaining public order.”

Bere revealed that the governor, who thanked the security agencies for effectively enforcing the curfew, said the government would continue to review it as the security situation improved.

He added that the governor also urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activity for prompt action.

