The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who is at the head of justices to deliver judgments in seven appeals involving governorship disputes, on Monday retired to his chambers just when the court was to start sitting.

The suits involve Kano, Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa, Imo, Benue and Plateau States governorship polls outcomes.

However, Mohammed on entering was taken aback by the congestion in the court.

The Director of Litigation of the Supreme Court, Ibrahim Gold, then told those “with no serious business” in the court to leave.

Gold said only the lead counsel and four others should be in the courtroom for each of the parties.

He said: “If you are not appearing as a lawyer for the appellant and respondent, please leave the hall.”

It took time for security agencies to clear the hall for the resumption of the day’s business.

As at press time, Mohammed had returned to court.