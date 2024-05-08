Governor Otu tasks medical doctors on more sacrifices for healthy citizenry

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has stated that great nations are built on a foundation of sacrifice.



The governor met with members of the national executive of the Nigerian Medical Association on Tuesday at the Government House, Calabar.

The NMA delegation was led by the National President, Dr. Uche Ojinmah.

Governor Otu, while speaking at the meeting, noted that the competition for medical professionals globally was fierce, with Nigeria facing a shortage.



He acknowledged the importance of health and commended the people who chose to contribute to the development of Nigeria despite the allure of greener pastures.



The Cross River governor insisted that the sacrifices were essential for the progress of Nigeria, while he lamented the departure of medical personnel to neighboring countries.



He stated that more sacrifices must be made by medical professionals for the betterment of Nigeria and stressed that for a nation to achieve greatness, sacrifices must be made.



Governor Otu, who acknowledged the importance of health, hailed the people who had chosen to contribute to the development of Nigeria and expressed his confidence in the potential of the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of the Federal Government to transform Nigeria in the long run.



He maintained that President Bola Tinubu was making difficult decisions and noted that today’s sacrifices would lead to positive outcomes.



The NMA National President had commended the Cross River governor’s urban renewal programmes in the state and the aesthetics in Calabar and its environs, which, according to him, had restored hope.



Ojinmah said: “Some people do not understand that aesthetics is part of good health.



“It is better to live in a clean and comfortable environment and be poor than to live in a slum and be rich because what can kill you may be in the air.”



The National President of NMA also disclosed that his team was in Calabar for the annual conference and delegates meeting of the association.



He called for the recruitment of more medical doctors in Cross River State’s health sector and the implementation of a new salary scale for medical doctors.



Ojinmah informed Governor Otu that a new leadership would emerge for NMA after the conference in Calabar.