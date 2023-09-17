Governor orders probe as 27-year-old declared missing is found dead

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, urged security agencies to ensure an immediate investigation of the death of 27-year-old Mubarak Yusuf, who was earlier declared missing on Wednesday.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, made the position of his boss known in a statement.

Ajakaye said AbdulRazaq lamented that Yusuf’s death happened under hazy circumstances.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yusuf, a new media personality who hailed from Ilorin, was declared missing on Wednesday night.

But his remains were eventually found around Unity area of Ilorin, the state capital.

He was buried on Saturday evening in Ilorin amid tears by friends, associates and acquaintances.

Ajakaye said: “The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all the youth constituencies in the state.

Also Read:

“The governor, himself a father, strongly condemns the cowardly violence meted to the lad and demands immediate and thorough investigation into the death of the promising chap in order to arrest and bring his assailants to justice.

“No resources should be spared to get justice for Mubarak and his family.

“The security agencies should cast their nets as wide as possible to answer all pending questions around this painful death.”