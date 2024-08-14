Governor mourns as state loses two senior officials, CAN VC

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has condoled with the families of two state senior officials who died in a ghastly car accident on August 11.

The condolence message was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra.

Emmanuel Alanana, Programme Manager, Nasarawa Agricultural Development Programme, and Dr. Rabiu Abdul, Director of Extension Services at the agency, died in an accident on Akwanga/Keffi Road while going for an official function in Abuja.

According to the statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia, Governor Sule also condoled with the family of Dr. Samson Chuga, Nasarawa State Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, who died on August 10.

Hee expressed deep sadness and described their death as painful and a big loss to the state.

The governor recalled his recent visit to India with the late Programme Manager, where the deceased provided expertise and valuable inputs in all their engagements.

He said: “The deceased was a competent and dedicated officer and a key figure in the administration’s efforts to boost agriculture in the state.

“The late Director of Extension Services was equally a committed officer, who had contributed immensely to the growth of agricultural practices in the state.”

Sule also described the late state CAN vice chairman as a true lover of peace.

He extended condolences to the immediate families of the deceased, their friends, associates, and communities and prayed God to rest their souls.

